She Confronted Her Fiancé About Liking Steamy Photos Of Other Women On Instagram, But He Just Became Defensive And Called Her A “Psycho”

It’s pretty clear that social media has so many pros and cons. Something that can be considered a pro or a con is how public our actions on social media are.

For instance, if your boyfriend begins following a bunch of other women on Instagram, it can really hurt, but at least you’re able to see what’s going on there.

One woman recently confronted her fiancé after discovering he had been liking steamy photos of other women on Instagram, and he ended up gaslighting her instead of owning up to it.

She’s 24 and has been with her 25-year-old fiancé for 10 years. Six months ago, she gave birth to their daughter and has been going through a lot as she’s been dealing with postpartum depression and self-image issues.

Her insecurities became worse when she noticed that her fiancé had started following a bunch of women who posted steamy photos on Instagram.

He’s liked a few photos,” she explained.

“This made me feel very uncomfortable and very insecure, especially due to the types of pages he’s followed and liked, as they portray very unrealistic female body standards.”

She decided to sit down with her fiancé and talk to him about these social media interactions to explain how they made her feel.

She told him she felt hurt and betrayed by how he suddenly started following these women and liking their photos, as it made her feel disrespected.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.