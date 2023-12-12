She Dumped Her Boyfriend After She Found Out He Had A Secret Child

This 21-year-old girl and her 22-year-old boyfriend have been dating for a year, and their relationship is excellent.

They are currently long-distance, as they live two hours apart, and so she sees him approximately twice every month.

When she has college breaks, she gets to spend more time with her boyfriend too. For instance, over the summer, her boyfriend spent several weeks with her.

Now, every time she does see her boyfriend, he comes to her city, while she never has traveled to his.

Her boyfriend has a trust fund and is financially well off, and she isn’t, so that’s the reason why he always comes to her.

A week ago, she decided to change things up and drive to her boyfriend’s apartment. As she arrived, everything was great, but then she walked into his apartment.

“There was a high chair in the kitchen as well as baby toys in the living room, and his second bedroom was a nursery,” she explained.

“I was confused at first, I knew his oldest sister just had a baby, but she lived on the other side of the country, and there was no way possible that I have known him for a year and a half and didn’t know he had a kid, right?”

“Well, I [was] proved wrong when he got back with him was his child (2? F). I was shocked, to say the least. I asked him why he had never decided to mention that he is a dad to me before, and he said he has. He most definitely has not.”

