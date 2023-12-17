She Dumped Her Boyfriend Because He Was Super Toxic And Tried To Control Her Every Move

This 21-year-old woman was in a long-distance relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, 20, for four years.

A month ago, she broke up with him because she couldn’t deal with his behavior anymore. Throughout the majority of the relationship, her boyfriend was extremely controlling.

“I couldn’t wear shorts or sleeveless shirts. I couldn’t hang out with my friends for too long. I had to update him every 10-15 minutes with pictures or any form of proof,” she said.

She had to focus all of her time and attention on her boyfriend, and he even forced her to give him her social media passwords because he was constantly accusing her of being unfaithful.

But she didn’t ask the same in return because she had trust in him. Her boyfriend got jealous when men from her classes would message her about school, and he would try to persuade her to block them.

While her boyfriend was doing a thesis, she was the one who did his projects for him. She’s been studying architecture, so she’s super busy with her own education.

The limited amount of spare time she had was supposed to be spent with her boyfriend or doing something for him for his own benefit.

“Even when I slept, I had to be on a video call with him all night. Although it may sound good to others, like it is the bare minimum, it’s suffocating. I don’t have freedom,” she explained.

Her boyfriend projected his own insecurities onto her, and he was extremely jealous. On a regular basis, he told her that she was so beautiful that, obviously, other men would try to hit on her and take her away from him.

