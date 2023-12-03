She Ended Her Relationship With Her Boyfriend Because Her Son Didn’t Like Him, But Her Friend Claimed That Was Pathetic And That She Shouldn’t Let Her Son Control Her Dating Life

This woman and her boyfriend, Dave, have been in a relationship for the last three months.

They both have children from previous relationships, and they met because their children attended the same school.

So, they got acquainted because their children had friends in common, and they often saw each other at school events.

Eventually, Dave asked her out, and they had some amazing dates before they became exclusive as a couple.

She has two sons, and her oldest already knew Dave, but she didn’t formally introduce her sons to Dave as her boyfriend at the beginning of their relationship.

Two years ago, she and her ex-husband divorced, and since then, she’s dated a little bit throughout the past year.

Six weeks ago, she attended a festival with her sons and her cousin.

Dave was also there, and they waved to one another.

While her sons played a shooting game, Dave came over, and they talked for a while.

