She Finally Called The Police On Her Brother After He Took Her Car Without Permission Again, And Now Her Family Is Furious At Her

For nearly a year, this 36-year-old woman’s brother, 24, has been constantly borrowing her car.

At first, she allowed him to use her car to bring his girlfriend home a couple of times because she wasn’t able to give her a ride.

From then on, he began borrowing her car without asking her if it was okay.

“He has brought it back damaged several times, and one time left it in a parking lot, where it received a few parking tickets and was broken into,” she said.

On numerous occasions, she’s gotten up in the morning, and when she was ready to leave for work, she realized her car was missing.

“I have warned my brother many times that if he ever takes it again, I will call the cops and report it stolen and press charges,” she explained.

Even though her brother is currently out on parole after spending time in jail for substance charges, he hasn’t taken her seriously. Instead, he continued to use her car.

A couple of days ago, she got ready for work and saw that her car was gone once again. This was the last straw for her, and she followed through with her promise and reported her car as stolen.

“I gave them my brother’s name and a photo of him, and he was picked up by the cops. He’s probably going back to lockup, and a few of my family members are really irate at me for it,” she shared.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.