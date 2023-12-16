She Finds It Really Weird That Her Older Brother Is Interested In Her Best Friend Since There’s A 13 Year Age Gap

This 18-year-old girl has a 30-year-old half-brother. They have the same father and different mothers.

Recently, she has been concerned that her brother is romantically interested in her best friend, K. It wasn’t long ago that K turned 18, and obviously, the 13-year age gap is significant.

She has known K for the last seven years, and her brother was introduced to K around that time, too. Several years ago, her brother moved to the other side of the country.

“My brother has always been a lazy bum. He has poor hygiene, doesn’t cook for himself, doesn’t work out, NOTHING,” she said.

He had a remote job, and because of this, he hardly ever left his apartment. A while ago, he was financially struggling, so he moved back to their home state and is now living with his mother.

So far, he hasn’t found a new job. She is currently in college, and one day, she was taking the bus back to her dorm at about 11 a.m.

“My brother randomly texted me and asked, ‘Hey, is K seeing anyone?'” she explained.

Immediately after seeing this text message, she started shaking and felt incredibly anxious. She responded and told her brother that K wasn’t dating anyone at the moment and asked him why he wanted to know.

When he replied, he said that he thought K was “‘cute'” and that he was “‘interested'” in dating her if she was single.

