She Found A Handmade Sweater In A Thrift Store That Just Reinforces The Sweater Curse Theory In Relationships

Knitting is often thought of as an activity undertaken by sweet old ladies in rocking chairs, but in reality, the fiber arts contain a kind of treacherous magic that knitters are all too familiar with.

Among the knitting community, there is a commonly held belief that if you make a sweater for your partner, they will break up with you. It is known as “the sweater curse.”

There are some rational explanations for the sweater curse. For one, a handmade sweater suggests that a woman wants to make her mark on a man, enclosing him from others and effectively taking him off the dating market.

If a man isn’t ready for that level of commitment, the gift may frighten him away. Another theory is that since a sweater takes so long to craft, the relationship simply will have fizzled out by the time it’s completed.

Many knitters are not convinced by the logic. According to a poll conducted by an online magazine called Knitter’s Review, 15 percent of knitters have experienced the phenomenon, while 41 percent refuse to take the risk of knitting something for their significant others.

TikToker Willow Avalon (@willowavalon) shared a post about the sweater curse at work. The video went viral, gaining over 5.9 million views.

In the video, she can be seen holding up a handmade gray sweater on a hanger that she came across while perusing the aisles at a thrift store.

Then, she laid the sweater on top of her shopping cart so she could examine it further.

She pulled back the sweater’s collar to reveal the words “2 my soulmate” stitched into the garment.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.