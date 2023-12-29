She Found Out Her Boyfriend’s Been Snapchatting Other Girls For Months Behind Her Back, And She Isn’t Sure How To Feel About It

This 26-year-old woman is currently in a relationship, and just yesterday, she got into her 31-year-old boyfriend’s car and noticed something strange. Apparently, his cell phone was just sitting there, unlocked, with Snapchat pulled up on the screen.

Now, she claimed that she’d never once gone through her boyfriend’s phone since she always trusted him. But, when she saw the names of at least six girls in his recent Snapchat conversations, she started to get worried– especially because some of the conversations had taken place just 10 minutes before her boyfriend picked her up.

According to her, the fact that he was talking to other girls, regardless of whether they were “just friends,” violated a specific boundary in their relationship, too.

Her boyfriend had even been the one who set that boundary, saying that neither of them could have friends of the opposite gender.

“In his exact words, ‘Guys can’t be friends with girls because they’ll always secretly want more and wait for an opportunity,'” she revealed.

She did clarify that both she and her boyfriend are allowed to interact with people of the opposing gender in group settings. And she never had a problem with her boyfriend’s boundaries since all of her friends were women anyway.

However, privately messaging other women on social media is completely different, and she couldn’t understand why her boyfriend would do that.

That’s why she decided to confront him about the Snapchat conversations she saw, but her boyfriend just tried to play it off. He claimed that he and the other women were just college friends and that they only spoke about school stuff.

She found that pretty fishy, though, since her boyfriend is right in the middle of a college break right now– so there shouldn’t be anything to talk about.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.