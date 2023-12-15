She Found Out Her Husband Was Cheating, But She Never Confronted Him Or Ended Their Marriage

This woman is still married even though she made a shocking discovery regarding her husband about six years ago.

At the time, she received a random notification on her phone– asking her to rate a café that she had never even heard of.

Well, Google wound up being the platform that sent the notification, which was actually intended to “ping” her husband’s account.

“I thought I was just shared on his photos. It turns out it was all of Google, including maps,” she recalled.

“Yes, I’m dumb for not realizing.”

Anyway, she wound up looking at the café’s reviews, which didn’t mention much aside from the dress code, the joint’s appearance, and the friendliness of the waitresses who worked there.

She then became pretty confused and decided to check her husband’s map history, too. She wound up finding out that her husband went to that café four days a week– all days that he claimed he was at work.

This understandably left her feeling angry, hurt, and betrayed.

“I deleted all his Google info from my phone, and I nursed the hurt of it for a while before I got full-on mad and then indifferent toward him,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.