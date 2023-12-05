She Got A Cat For Her Son And Her Husband Wrote Up A Contract That He Wouldn’t Do Any Pet-Related Chores

A year ago, the elderly cat that this woman’s family owned sadly passed away. Not long ago, she and her son were thinking about getting a cat because he had been struggling with depression, and he thought that a cat would be a wonderful companion and comfort when he was struggling with his mental health.

Three months ago, she bought a cat, and he has been a wonderful addition to their family.

“My husband hates taking care of pets, and we had a written agreement that I would not ask him to do any chores related to the cat,” she said.

She and her son have kept up with feeding the cat, cleaning his litter box, and clipping his nails.

Her husband is so particular about not wanting to assist with anything related to the cat that he doesn’t want her to so much as ask him to turn on a light when the cat is cuddling in her lap.

Last week, while she was at work, their cat knocked over a plant in the kitchen. Her husband works from home, and he texted her a photo after the incident at 9:45 a.m.

In the photo of the plant, dirt was all over the kitchen counter and the floor. He didn’t text her anything else about what he was going to do about the situation.

She was super busy with back-to-back meetings, so all she did was acknowledge that she had seen the text and moved forward with the rest of her workday.

At 8 p.m., her husband picked her up from the subway station once she left a work dinner. After they arrived home, she saw that the dirt from the plant in the kitchen hadn’t been cleaned up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.