She Got Accused Of Ruining Christmas For Her Boyfriend’s Family Even Though She Planned To Stay With Them For Five Days Leading Up To The Holiday And Only See Her Own Family On Christmas Day

This 21-year-old woman is in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is 25, and his family is incredibly important to him.

Next month, she and her boyfriend are going to move in together after dating for a long time.

For a few months, he was deployed and only got home two days before Thanksgiving.

The morning after he got back home, they drove to visit her boyfriend’s family in Tennessee.

The plan she and her boyfriend agreed on was to spend Thanksgiving with his family and Christmas with her family.

She has a ton of younger siblings, and there are quite a few children in her family who are still young enough to believe in Santa Claus and adore the wonder of Christmas.

“Plus, my mom just remarried, and this is the first holiday my little brother will be expected to spend with the new stepfamily, who treat us very poorly because we are from her previous marriage,” she said.

She and her boyfriend had a blast visiting his family for Thanksgiving, and they spent nearly a week with them.

In order to spend so much time with her boyfriend’s family, she took unpaid time off of work because the two of them planned to spend Christmas with her family. She was looking forward to seeing her little brother, especially.

