She Got An Infant Removed From A Christmas Train Ride Because The Baby Was Clearly Smaller Than Her Daughter, Who Wasn’t Allowed On Due To The Height Requirement

This 32-year-old woman recently went to a holiday festival with her husband, who is 33, and their two daughters, who are 5 and 1-years-old.

“They had a little train ride that took you around to see the Christmas lights, and I knew the children would enjoy it,” she said.

So, she brought her family to the event, but upon arriving, she noticed a sign listing the minimum height requirement to board the train. And to her, it looked like her youngest daughter was tall enough.

Yet, as they went to get on the train, an attendant approached her and claimed that her youngest was actually too small to board the ride.

“He based this off of me carrying her. She was not walking, so he was not able to see how tall she was,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, her youngest wasn’t allowed on the ride, so her husband was forced to stay back while she went on the train with her older daughter.

She also clarified that she didn’t try to argue with the attendant since she understood that the safety regulations were there for a reason.

But then, as more people started to enter the train, she saw another family that had a baby who was clearly much smaller than her daughter. In fact, that family actually tried to sneak past the attendant with their small child and managed to get away with it.

On top of that, the family happened to sit right behind her seat. Yet, while the attendant was doing his last sweep of the train, he either didn’t notice or didn’t care about the tiny infant behind her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.