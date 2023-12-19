She Kicked Her Fiancé Out Of Their House After She Found Out He Was Talking To Another Woman Behind Her Back And Wouldn’t Stop

This woman and her fiancé have been together for over a decade, and they have been through a lot together.

From her fiancé’s struggles with addiction to his financial issues and bouncing between many different jobs, she was by his side through it all– acting as his biggest cheerleader.

“I always had faith in him that he would find the job he loved doing,” she recalled.

She also never showed her fiancé that she was stressed out because she didn’t want to put any burdens on him. Looking back now, though, she believes that perhaps she should have.

Earlier this year, things did seem like they were looking up for her fiancé after he found a really great job.

And yes, they still had their own struggles in the relationship. But she had no clue just how unhappy her fiancé was.

Well, that was until she recently found out that he had secret friends and was even messaging another woman behind her back.

She confronted her fiancé after finding out about the texts, too, and although it took a while to get her fiancé to open up, he also eventually admitted that the messages were more than just platonic.

So, she tried to talk to her fiancé and get through their problems together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.