She Kicked Her Mom Out Of Her Apartment After Her Mom Told Her That She Lost A Good Man By Divorcing Her Ex-Husband

This 44-year-old woman thinks that her mother, 64, is way too obsessed with her former son-in-law, 43.

She and her ex-husband have been divorced for 13 years, and they have a 16-year-old son together.

According to her mother, her ex-husband is a wonderful father and extremely faithful man. Plus, her ex is kind, except when he’s irritated with someone.

She chose to divorce her ex-husband because she was upset that he seemed unmotivated to move up in his career and save up more money.

“Instead, he was okay making $17 an hour for a niche artsy small business where most of the employees were there because their passion outweighed their salary expectations,” she said.

“He was a college student doing a lot of office management stuff that in every other company would have paid more.”

Every time she told him that he needed to leave this job before the business potentially began to struggle, he rejected her perspective.

It got to the point where the two of them couldn’t see eye to eye, and she made the choice to end their marriage because of it.

Not long after the divorce, she started dating her boyfriend, 49, and her mother could not stand the man.

