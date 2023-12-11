She Landed An Accounting Job After Graduating From College, But Her Company Had A Toxic Culture And Actually Made Her Stay Awake For 24 Hours

With most jobs, you’re done for the day when five o’clock rolls around. At least, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Putting in 40 hours a week is considered a full-time job, but research has found that the average full-time employee works more than that.

According to a Gallup Poll taken in 2019, 52 percent of full-time workers spend more than 40 hours at their jobs, while 39 percent work at least 50 hours a week. All these long, extra hours have been leaving many people feeling overworked. And there are some cases where employees almost never clock out at all.

TikToker Devin (@devinraimo) is discussing how her corporate job perpetuated a toxic work culture and made her stay awake for 24 hours.

After graduating college, she got a job in accounting, thinking it would be a good opportunity that would lead to a successful career. She knew there weren’t any set hours going into the job, but she was fine with it. She was willing to work past five o’clock and finish her days at seven or eight o’clock in the evening. However, her job pushed her to her limits, and it turned out that she wouldn’t be done working until much later.

In one of the first meetings she attended online, her coworkers were talking about someone who had recently quit, criticizing that person for not being able to pull an all-nighter. At the time, she had assumed that they were just exaggerating. She did not think that the job entailed working through the night. But when she went into the office, she saw someone exiting the building wearing pajamas.

One evening, she opened up a bag of chocolate chips to have for dinner. Her job actually gave everyone money so that they could order proper dinners, but all her coworkers acted as if using the funds would be a bad thing. So, of course, she followed their lead and didn’t spend it.

Devin was so deprived of sleep that she didn’t even notice when her dog ate the entire bag of chocolate chips. After she realized what happened, she informed her team that she needed to log off and take her dog to see the emergency veterinarian. She was told to be done with the vet by seven, even though it was already six o’clock at the time.

So, she brought her laptop to the vet’s office to continue working. While there, she noticed that no one else had a laptop around. A few months later, she had a trip to Italy planned, but in order to get time off for the trip, she was forced to lie about having an emergency.

Looking back at the pictures she took in Italy, she noted that her face was puffy and inflamed as if she was experiencing an allergic reaction, but it was because she hadn’t slept in a month.

