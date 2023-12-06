She Ordered An Espresso Martini On A First Date And The Guy Said It Was A Red Flag, But Then He Asked For $50 To Pay For His Ride Home

Got a hot date coming up soon? If so, make sure to be mindful of what drink you choose to get because there is a chance your date may cast unfair judgment based on your drink order.

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @drinkcantini is sharing a story about how a girl ordered an espresso martini while on a first date with a guy, only for him to tell her that her choice of beverage was a red flag.

The video has amassed eight million views. At the start of the clip, a girl can be seen sipping on a drink while listening to her date speak.

“I just think it’s kind of giving me the red flag. That’s kind of a turn-off, girls with espresso martinis,” said a man’s voice in the background.

He proceeded to declare that he was going to order a ride, but he didn’t have his credit card with him, so he asked her to send him money. The girl pointed out that their food hadn’t even arrived yet.

He stated that he was no longer hungry. The girl was in disbelief that his whole demeanor had changed all because she had ordered an espresso martini.

Later on, the girl shared screenshots of the text conversation she had with the guy shortly after he left during their date.

He requested $50 from her to pay for his ride home, saying it was “only fair” since she had been the one who chose to go to a busy hotel bar for their date.

He then threatened to blacklist her from his fraternity if she failed to send him the money. She did not respond to his messages or give him a dime, but later that night, she received another text from him asking if she was awake.

