She Planned A Sibling Trip But Wound Up Leaving Her Sister Behind Because Her Sister Refused To Go Without Bringing Her New Boyfriend, Who She Hates

Not long ago, this 27-year-old woman wanted to take a trip with her brother, 25, and her sister, 21.

She started planning the vacation because she was paid a lot of money after she completed a project that she’d spent months working on.

Plus, she and her siblings hadn’t gotten together in quite a bit, so she thought it would be nice for them to go to the next town over from where they all lived so that they could enjoy some quality sibling bonding time.

Since the trip was her idea, she let her brother and sister know that she would pay for everything, including gas, shopping, and food.

Her sister is currently in college, and a little bit ago, her sister ended a long-term relationship.

She and her siblings don’t give details to one another about their romantic relationships, but they are all supportive of each other.

What she did know was that her sister was unfaithful to her now ex-boyfriend, and she didn’t approve of her sister’s cheating behavior.

“I hate cheaters, considering I was a victim of one, so I know the feeling. What made it worse is she’s dating someone in high school (three years younger than her),” she said.

Even though she and her brother did their best to reason with their sister, she didn’t respect their opinions and continued dating her new boyfriend despite their disapproval.

