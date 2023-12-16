She Recently Landed Her First Nine-To-Five Job But Went Viral After Getting Emotional About The Exhausting Demands Of The Full-Time Work Week

Do you remember your first 9 to 5 job?

It’s kind of wild, but it’s how life works in the world, especially in America. You graduate from school, get a job, and work it for 40 hours a week, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, five days a week.

Many people try to warn you while you’re still young how hard having a full-time job is in adulthood, but honestly, nothing can really prepare you for its challenges until you’re living it.

One TikTok user recently went viral after posting an emotional video describing her challenges after taking a 9 to 5 job she has to commute to every day.

Brielle Asero (@brielleybelly123) went viral on TikTok a week ago after posting a video about her 9 to 5. Her teary video, which she did not expect to become so talked about, breaks down the reality of working full-time for a living and the sacrifices one has to make while seeking advice from anyone with more experience.

Brielle is a college graduate of the class of 2023 and got a job in marketing after job hunting for months. She now has to commute from New Jersey to New York City for a 9 to 5 job, something many New Jersey residents are very familiar with.

Because of the commute, Brielle explains in her video that she often has to leave home by 7:30 am and doesn’t get home until after 6:00 pm. By then, she has no energy to do anything she’s passionate about.

“I don’t have time to do anything,” says Brielle.