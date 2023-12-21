She Recently Shared A Lengthy List Of 118 Reasons Not To Have Kids And Spoke Out About The Backlash That Women Too Often Face When They Don’t Want To Have Children

Over the summer, a woman on TikTok went viral after sharing her incredibly long list of reasons why she doesn’t want to have children.

More women are speaking out these days about consciously choosing not to have children, as there is often a lot of stigma around women who make that decision. Now, many women are beginning to post their own lists of reasons why they don’t want to have kids; some of them are over 100 items long.

Australian model and actress Ellie Gonsalves (@ellie_gonsalves), famous for being a L’Oreal ambassador, recently shared her long list of 118 reasons for not wanting children along with a statement on the matter on Instagram, which stirred up mixed responses on the internet.

In her statement, Ellie acknowledges the backlash women often face when they express that they don’t want children and questions why people always feel the need to change their minds.

“Speaking from experience, I have given a simple answer probably over a hundred times on why I chose not to have children,” wrote Ellie.

“However, I am generally met with anything other than acceptance, and to me, that’s not fair, and [it’s] a double standard.”

The first reason on Ellie’s long list is that you are responsible for your children “until the day you die.”

In her statement, Ellie acknowledges that as a parent, you should never walk away from your parental responsibilities, although many parents in the world do.

“I don’t want to accept that responsibility, and I can’t see myself ever accepting that responsibility.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.