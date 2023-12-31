She Refused To Babysit Her Niece Overnight Because She Just Wasn’t Comfortable Being Responsible For The Baby, And Her Sister Made Her Feel Really Bad About It

This 22-year-old woman currently lives with her dad, her 24-year-old sister, and her niece, who is just 1 and a half years old.

Her sister is also a single mom, so she was recently asked to stay home and watch her niece overnight. That way, her sister could go out with some friends, leaving her niece asleep in her nursery.

After her sister asked, though, she immediately felt uncomfortable with the idea of being responsible for the toddler.

“But my sister said I didn’t have to watch my niece and that she would just be in the room sleeping and that there was nothing to worry about basically,” she recalled.

While she did feel bad that her sister is a single mother and doesn’t get a ton of free time, though, she still didn’t think it was a good idea. After all, she barely knows how to care for children.

“And I would feel really scared that something would happen to my niece, and I don’t want to be responsible for that,” she added.

For some context, she has watched her niece from time to time, like when her sister has to run out to complete some errands.

However, being responsible for the baby overnight would’ve been something completely new to her.

“My sister meant she would be gone all night,” she emphasized, “Like, as in she would be going out with her friends and would be gone for the rest of the night.”

