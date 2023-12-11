She Refused To Give Up Her Bus Seat For A Mom With Two Bratty Sons Who Are Always Misbehaving

This woman rides a bus to school, and the trip is about 50 minutes. Many times, a mother and her two sons ride the bus at the same time she does.

The children are about 5 and 7-years-old. Unfortunately, the children are always poorly behaved and disruptive.

“The older son seems to be quite entitled. He screams to get the bus seat he wants,” she said.

Sometimes, kind bus riders offer their seats to the boy, but if it’s not the specific seat he wants, he acts aggressively toward them and throws a huge fit.

Out of anger, he has often physically hurt not only his younger brother but has even been physically violent with random strangers on the bus.

Whenever she’s on the bus and looks out the window to see this mother and her sons waiting at the bus stop, she gets incredibly anxious.

“His mom is just as bad. She forces people out of their seats, insults her sons, would sometimes slap the older one, but he still does whatever he wants,” she explained.

From her perspective, it’s pretty clear who the older boy gets his anger problems from. Yesterday, it was pouring rain, there was heavy traffic, and the bus was absolutely packed.

Luckily, she succeeded in finding an empty seat when she got on the bus, and she was relieved that she had enough space, considering how crowded it was. Eventually, the mother and her sons boarded the bus.

