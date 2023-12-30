She Reported Her Date To The FBI After He Started Bragging About Being Able To Trigger A Nuclear Meltdown

This 27-year-old woman recently went out on a date with a 32-year-old guy she met on Tinder who worked at a nuclear power plant.

But, while he seemed interesting on the phone, she claimed that their first date quickly turned into a total nightmare.

First of all, the guy showed up 45 minutes late and didn’t even apologize. All he did was begin bragging about being the “shift leader” in the control room at his job. And immediately, she realized that his attitude was horrible.

Apparently, the guy started talking about having “power” over “vermin” or other people in general, and she found it to be really disturbing. He even went on a rant about how he hates everybody and wants to cause destruction and chaos.

“I tried to steer the conversation to something else, but he kept fixating on his job,” she recalled.

However, things still managed to get even worse. All of a sudden, the guy began bragging about the fact that he knew how to trigger a reactor core meltdown. He was even laughing about the idea as if such a tragedy would be some kind of sick joke.

“And I couldn’t tell if he was serious, but it totally freaked me out. It seemed like he was getting a kick out of the idea of using his position to cause a catastrophe,” she explained.

That’s why she decided to end their date early and head home. But, even after getting out of that strange situation, she couldn’t stop thinking about all of the horrible things the guy had said.

“Was he trying to impress me in a sick way, or could he really be dangerous?” she wondered.

