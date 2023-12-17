She Screamed At Her Husband To Get Assessed For ADHD After He Accidentally Allowed Their Cat Shred The Custom Wedding Dress She Was Making For Her Friend’s Big Day

This 29-year-old woman and her husband, 30, have been dating for 9 years and have been married for five years.

Throughout their time together, she’s always noticed that he’s had signs of ADHD. His parents have also spoken about how they’ve seen these signs as her husband’s gotten older.

Her husband hasn’t been diagnosed, but she really wants him to receive an official diagnosis so that he can get some guidance on handling it.

“His main sign, though, is he is the most forgetful person I’ve ever known. Daily, he’s forgetting things, forgetting to do things, forgetting to close things (doors, drawers, cupboards, the wardrobe), and I love him, but it drives me insane,” she said.

Over the past several years, she’s taken up sewing and tailoring. Next March, her friend is getting married, and she was asked to make the wedding dress.

She agreed and has been working on the dress for months now. While she acknowledged that it’s most often a good idea to do this closer to the wedding date so that it’s fitted correctly, her friend is consistently the same weight no matter what her diet looks like, so she doesn’t have to worry about her friend’s measurements changing.

“The room of the house I use to sew and store things I’m working on also happens to be a half-storage room. My husband keeps spare paints in there, too, as he’s a painter,” she explained.

A couple of days ago, she was busy running errands, and her husband spent the whole day painting.

Before she left the house, she reminded her husband to make sure that the storage room door was always shut so that their cat didn’t sneak into the room.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.