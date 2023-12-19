She Shared A Hilarious Impression Of Kim Kardashian Trying To Justify The Purchase Of Her $70 Million Home Using “Girl Math”

Have you heard about the ‘girl math’ phenomenon, where women online are breaking down the way they view spending money and the rationalizing they do when making certain purchases?

For instance, one of the most popular examples of girl math is that some women feel that when they pay for something in cash, it’s free. Or if you go to the mall and walk into a bunch of stores where you could’ve bought stuff but ended up spending $200 at only one store, you did a good job at saving some money. I mean, you could’ve bought more at all those other stores, but you didn’t!

Have you ever considered what girl math must look like for women with a ton of money? Women like the Kardashians, for example?

Yuri Lamasbella (@yurilamasbella), a famous TikTok comedian and content creator, gave us some hilarious insight into what it may sound like if Kim Kardashian used girl math when buying her $70 million house.

Yuri has gone super viral for her remarkably accurate impersonations of the three iconic Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe. As many of us know, Kourtney Kardashian has such a distinct voice that can be hard to imitate, but Yuri does it so well.

In one of her latest Kardashian videos, which portrays the three sisters sitting around chatting, Kim explains how she rationalized paying for her incredibly expensive house using girl math.

“This house was 70 million, but my budget was 100 million,” says Yuri as Kim.

“So it’s basically like 30% off.”

Then, Yuri hilariously inserts dramatic reality TV music, making it feel like you’re actually watching a scene from the latest season of “The Kardashians.” She then has Kim continue to explain her girl math after getting some interesting looks from her sisters.

