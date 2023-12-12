She Suspects Her Boyfriend Is Hiding Behind His “Golden Retriever” Personality Every Time She Gets Upset There’s Something Going On With His Female Coworker

For the last six years, this 28-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, and they moved in together two years ago.

Her boyfriend is a child at heart. He loves gaming, he’s pretty naive, he’s dorky, and he’s handsome.

Not too long ago, her boyfriend went away for a work trip along with his new 29-year-old female coworker.

When he came home, he looked like he was floating on clouds. She then realized he was beginning to hide his phone from her, which he had never done before.

She confronted her boyfriend and questioned him about if he realized this, and he claimed he didn’t.

Several days after this incident, she asked her boyfriend if he was texting his female coworker, and he confirmed that he was.

Not only that, he revealed he lied to her before and that he knew he was intentionally hiding his phone, as he was concerned she would think there was more going on with his coworker than friendly intentions.

“We had been going through some other relationship issues related to his avoidant attachment, so I believed him but asked if he could slow down building this new relationship as we work to fix ours,” she explained.

“He agreed. He’s a Golden Retriever! He just wanted everyone to be happy! 2 days later, I felt what can only be explained as women’s intuition (or maybe it was a bad falafel).”

