She Told Her In-Laws That She And Her Husband Wouldn’t Support Them If They Blow Through Their Retirement

This woman is currently married, and she claims that her in-laws are really horrible when it comes to managing their money. Apparently, they have multiple mortgages on their home and absolutely no savings in the bank. So, her in-laws have regularly asked to borrow money from her and her husband.

Yet, despite frequently leaning on family for funds, her in-laws constantly spend whatever money they do have on irresponsible purchases– such as costly remodels, new cars, trips to the casino, and random items on Amazon.

“Together, my in-laws make around $140,000 and live in a very low cost of living area. There’s no reason– a medical issue, hardship, or otherwise– that they should not be financially more secure at this stage in their lives,” she explained.

Still, she realizes that how her in-laws spend their money is none of her business. After all, they’re adults, and whenever her in-laws borrow money, they always pay her and her husband back.

Recently, though, her father-in-law has begun making some comments that cause her to feel a bit uneasy.

More specifically, her father-in-law started claiming that he wanted to withdraw money from his 401K to either go on a vacation or buy a new item.

This doesn’t make sense to her, either, since her father-in-law works in construction, and her mother-in-law is a teacher. So, they both only plan to work for another five or 10 years, and her mother-in-law still owes over $100,000 in student loans. On top of that, she has a ton of credit card debt to pay off, too.

That’s why, after her father-in-law brought up the idea of withdrawing from his 401K again the other night, she decided to make it clear that she and her husband would not bankroll her in-laws if they ran out of money.

“Just understand that if you blow through your retirement, you aren’t living with us!” she responded to her father-in-law.

