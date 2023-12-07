She Told Her Mom And Mother-In-Law She Isn’t Going To Hurt Herself Just To Have A Baby

This 25-year-old woman suffers from lupus and fibromyalgia.

From late 2021 through late 2022, she was essentially bedbound.

Throughout that year, she lost between 20 and 30 pounds, and numerous family members noticed this, often remarking about how “‘sick'” and “‘underweight'” she appeared to be.

Luckily, she has made progress with her health since then, but it’s a process, and she still has flare-ups due to her diseases.

Not long ago, she got married.

Ever since then, both of their families have constantly asked them when they’re planning to have children.

“This is a sensitive topic for me because I want children, but I’m very worried about the possible complications pregnancy and childbirth could pose to my already fragile health,” she said.

Because of the colder weather recently, her lupus has been getting worse, and she’s been ill several times over the last several months.

Everyone who has been badgering her about having a baby is well aware that her health has been on the decline lately.

