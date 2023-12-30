She Told Her Sister Had Until New Year’s To Move Out Because Her Sister Drank The Last Of The Chocolate Milk

This woman’s husband recently finished cancer treatment. Luckily, the cancer was caught early on, and the process from receiving the diagnosis to concluding the treatment was only about six months.

When her husband was first diagnosed, her sister was unfortunately laid off from her job, and because of this, she had to move out of her apartment and find housing elsewhere.

She and her husband agreed to let her live with them until she was able to secure new housing on her own.

The agreement was that her sister would help them with housework, look for new employment, and save up money for a place while temporarily living with them.

So far, her sister hasn’t been doing her part and constantly leaves behind messes.

This means that she and her husband always have to clean up after her sister. Her husband did this even while he was going through his cancer treatment, mostly because he wanted to move around as much as he was able to.

“We kept talking to her about this, and her excuse was that she was depressed after losing her job,” she said.

Over the last few months, she and her husband have continued cleaning up her sister’s messes, searching for jobs on her behalf, and doing their best to motivate her.

They had luck with securing three job interviews for her sister and were hopeful that one of these three jobs would work out.

