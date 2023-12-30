She Was Followed Home By A Creepy Guy Who Hid Behind A Car And Took Pictures Of Her Apartment Building, So Now She’s Worried That He Plans To Stalk Her

This woman lives in a pretty safe city in Eastern Europe. Each Friday, she walks to her Pilates class.

The walk from her apartment to the studio is only 15 minutes, and she always power walks to warm up for the Pilates class.

She has always felt comfortable being out and about in this city, and she’s never been concerned for her safety, even when she’s walked home in the middle of the night.

Last month, this changed. On one particular night, she started walking home after leaving her Pilates class.

Five minutes into her walk, after taking several shortcuts through alleyways, she noticed that an odd-looking man was following behind her.

“The first glimpse I got of him at that point was a young man in his 20s, incel-looking, hat on, shiny, elegant shoes on, and a black coat,” she said.

“On a closer look, he had on a link chain (the kind of chain you use in heavy transportation and to pull heavy loads) around his neck).”

She was immediately terrified, and her first instinct was to alter how quickly she was walking in order to see if this man would mimic her.

First, she slowed down, and then she sped up, and she noticed that he followed suit. Careful to only occasionally glance out of the corner of her eye, at one point, she saw that he had his phone out.

