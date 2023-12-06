She Went On A First Date With A Guy Where She Was Forced To Pay For Everything, And While She Was, He Wandered Off To Talk To Other Girls

A 25-year-old woman from New York named Tinah (@tinahx) is describing a lousy first date she went on where she was forced to pay for everything, and while she was paying, her date wandered off to talk to other girls. Here’s how it happened.

One day, she went to a birthday party where she met a guy and really hit it off with him. He ended up asking her on a date to the museum.

Initially, he had wanted to meet up at six o’clock in the evening, but she informed him that she didn’t finish work until six.

Ten minutes before she was about to leave her apartment for their date, he told her that he wouldn’t be there until 6:30 or 6:45 at the latest.

That gave her time to watch some TV. However, she became so engrossed in the show that she lost track of time.

So, she had to call for a ride to meet up with him on time. She arrived at 6:50, but he still wasn’t there. He finally showed up at the museum at 7:15.

When he got there, he started complaining about how they didn’t need to buy tickets because his family had a lot of money, which was not a topic that Tinah was interested in.

And because they had gotten there so late, they were only able to have one drink before the bar stopped serving cocktails.

They decided to leave and go to another bar. He suggested that they head to a place in the Lower East Side even though they were all the way in the Upper East Side.

