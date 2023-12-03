She Went Out With A Guy Who Started Asking Her Really Deep, Personal Questions Out Of Nowhere, And She Should Have Gone Home Then

Dating is different for everyone. Some people meet the love of their lives right away, while others have to go through the weirdest dates before finding success with a relationship.

A TikTok creator named Adrana (@adrana_) is sharing the story of her worst and weirdest date ever. She ignored one red flag after another in order to stay polite, but luckily, she has learned her lesson since then.

So she met a guy on a dating site, and they chatted for a while before deciding to meet up. On the day of their date, he picked her up, which was a good sign to Adrana.

However, it turned out that he had no plans for the evening. Adrana asked him where he wanted to go and what he was in the mood for, but he just stared at her in response.

She was forced to text her friend for recommendations on restaurants. When they finally landed on a restaurant, they headed over there and ordered their food.

Everything was going fine, but then he started asking Adrana really deep, personal questions out of nowhere, like when her last relationship was and what goals she had for dating.

She explained that she was not looking for a serious relationship. He took Adrana’s statement to mean that she was not open to love and claimed that she had clearly been hurt in the past.

At that point, Adrana should’ve gone home, but she didn’t. After dinner, they went for a drive to catch a view of the city’s skyline. As she was looking out the window, she turned her head and felt his wet tongue in her ear.

Adrana was disgusted, but she just laughed it off. Even after that incident, she still continued on with the date. He suggested that they go over to his house, and she agreed.

