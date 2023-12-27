She Wore Her Dark Blue Wedding Gown To Her Friend’s Nuptials, And Got Accused Of Trying To Upstage Her Friend

Have you ever been scolded for what you chose to wear to someone’s wedding?

One woman wore her wedding dress, which was not a big white ball gown but a dark blue dress, to her friend’s wedding, and her friend was furious with her.

She’s 20-years-old and married her husband two years ago. They didn’t care much about having a big, fancy wedding and didn’t have a lot of money, so she decided to wear her prom dress on her wedding day.

Her prom dress is a long, sequined, dark blue dress with one sleeve. It looked nothing like a traditional wedding dress, but it was the one fancy dress she owned, and she was happy to wear it on her special day. She’s also worn it out on several other occasions since the wedding.

One of her friends at her wedding was Ciara, who’s 22 and recently got married.

“I was obviously invited,” she said.

“The wedding color scheme was dark blue, and she requested fancy attire, so I thought my dark blue dress would be fine. It’s not white, and it’s not even remotely close to a wedding dress. I also didn’t feel like wasting money on another fancy dress that I wouldn’t ever wear again, especially since we aren’t rich.”

When she showed up to Ciara’s wedding in her blue dress, she wasn’t standing out, as some of the other guests were dressed even fancier than her. However, when Ciara saw her, she was furious.

“She yelled at me in front of all the guests and in front of her husband and my husband, saying that what I did was horrible and that no one shows up at a wedding in a wedding dress,” she recalled.

