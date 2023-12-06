She Wrote A Generous Check For Her Doormen As A Holiday Tip Last Year, But Someone Else Wound Up Cashing It, And The Doormen Actually Called Her Out For Not Tipping Them

Have you ever lived in a building with a doorman?

If so, you may have heard of the old tradition of giving your doorman a nice, hopefully well-deserved tip or gift during the holiday season.

While some people have the means to tip their building’s front desk workers and staff weekly or daily, many save it for the holidays and try to give them something nice as a way to thank them for all they do throughout the year.

One TikTok creator recently told the story of how she went all out and wrote a hefty check for her building staff last year, but someone ended up taking it and cashing it.

Kelsey Barberio (@kelseybarberio) lives in New York City and was feeling a lot of pressure to give the doormen in her building a decent tip as a gift for the holidays last year.

“At the holidays, you’re expected to tip the staff from your building,” explains Kelsey in her video.

“I am perpetually living in fear that these people will think that I am cheap.”

Kelsey explains that because she would see her doorman every day, she didn’t want them to see her as cheap for the rest of her time in the building because she didn’t give them a proper tip.

So, last year, she wrote a big check for her doorman. She handed it off to someone at her building’s front desk and figured everything would go smoothly.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.