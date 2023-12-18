She’s 19, And A Creepy Mall Santa Kept Pushing Her To Sit On His Lap During A Family Christmas Photo

With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, one of the most common sights you’ll see during this time of year are rosy-cheeked little boys and girls donning festive attire lined up at the mall, waiting to take a holiday photo with jolly old Santa Claus.

Although Santa may be an iconic figure during the holiday season, he’s still just a strange man in an elaborate costume who works at the mall, which is something that parents seem to forget as they get all caught up in the holiday spirit.

TikToker Kennedy (@_kickitkenny_9) is 19-years-old, and she’s describing a creepy encounter with a mall Santa.

So, she went to a Christmas event with her family, and her aunt wanted to take her baby to get a picture with Santa.

For the picture, the baby was perched on one of Santa’s legs. Kennedy’s grandparents, aunt, and uncle were all in the photo as well.

There was a chair next to her aunt, which Kennedy was about to sit in when Santa suggested that she sit on his lap instead.

She politely declined and took her seat in the chair. Here’s where it started to get really weird. When they finished taking the photo, Kennedy began to walk down the stairs, but Santa called after her, saying that she couldn’t leave until she sat on his lap.

She turned to him and declared that she would not be sitting on his lap. He tried to change her mind by stating that she wouldn’t get what she wanted for Christmas unless she sat on his lap. She replied that it was a good thing she didn’t want anything for Christmas.

He even added that her refusal to sit on his lap hurt his feelings. If that exchange wasn’t peculiar enough, Mrs. Claus was also right next to him, asking Kennedy why she didn’t want to sit on Santa’s lap.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.