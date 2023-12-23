She’s A High School Teacher Who Shared The Wholesome Gifts That Her Students Put On Their Holiday Wishlists

As a parent, teacher, aunt, or uncle, if your family celebrates Christmas, there’s nothing like getting your kids or young relatives exactly what they want and putting it under the tree.

One teacher recently went viral on TikTok after she emotionally asked her viewers to see if they could help her get some of the gifts on their wishlists.

Cheri Guy (@attagirlguy) is a high school teacher in Las Vegas who works in a school with over 3,000 students.

Every year, her school has a ‘Wishmas’ program where students submit what they want for Christmas and explain why it would be important to them. Then, faculty, staff, and community members do what they can to get those students their gifts.

Although Cheri works with older students, she became emotional over how simple, wholesome, and, at times, heartbreaking their wishlists were.

“There’s no way I can do it all,” says a teary-eyed Cheri in her video.

“But maybe I could get some help from TikTok because these are high school kids, and I’m just gonna read you a couple of things that they’re asking for.”

Cheri then reads off some of the gift requests from students while holding back tears. One student wrote that their Christmas wish would be for all their fellow students’ wishes to be granted.

“My one wish [is that] I want my sister to be happy on her birthday,” wrote one student.

