She’s An Urban Planner Discussing Why “Walkability” In Neighborhoods Is Critical, Giving Residents The Freedom To Get Around Easily And Reap The Benefits

Have you been hearing people use the term “walkable city” on social media recently?

More and more people from Gen-Z and other generations have been talking about the benefits of living in a “walkable” city or town, where they can get most of their daily essentials and social experiences via a quick walk outside.

Britt (@signedbritt), an urban planner and TikTok content creator, has pointed out how many people miss the ability to walk and get where they need to go easily during their college years.

“So many of us can’t stop thinking about our time in college, and I’m sure there are a lot of reasons for that,” says Britt in her TikTok video.

“But I think one of the biggest ones is that, for a lot of people, this is the first time in your life where you are living in a walkable place. Walkable as in essentially everything you need is within a 15-minute walking distance.”

Britt goes on to explain that for many people, college is the first time they have the freedom to walk around and go to class, work, grab food, and hang out with friends whenever they’d like or need to.

“Living in a walkable place gives you this unexpected freedom that you weren’t even prepared for but miss terribly once you’re gone,” says Britt.

In her video, Britt expresses how it can be really hard for young people who often have to adjust after moving from their walkable college campuses to suburban neighborhoods that rely heavily on cars for getting around.

Then, of course, many walkable cities and places are expensive to live in, so it can be really hard for people to get that same kind of walkable campus freedom back post-grad.

