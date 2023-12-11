She’s Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend After He Wouldn’t Get Her More Toilet Paper

There are many good reasons to kick a man to the curb, but you would probably never think that one of them would involve toilet paper.

TikToker Jess Jacobsen (@oohhjesss) is talking about how she’s breaking up with the guy she’s been dating because of the way he reacted when she asked him to get her toilet paper.

It might seem petty at first, but believe me when I say that she was totally justified in doing so.

Recently, she was at his house using the bathroom. While she was sitting on the toilet, she reached over to grab some toilet paper, only to realize that there wasn’t any. She yelled out to her boyfriend, asking him to run downstairs and bring her a new roll of toilet paper.

He refused to get her any toilet paper because he had already told her that the bathroom she was in had run out of toilet paper. She stated that she had forgotten about it and again asked if he could get some for her anyway.

He told her that she would just have to figure out how to get out of the situation by herself. She tried to explain that there was no way she could retrieve the toilet paper and that he was the only option she had. He kept refusing her requests.

Then, he asked if she had gone number one or number two. He suggested that she use his bath towel to wipe herself if she had just gone number one. This was not a viable solution, and she was shocked that he had even mentioned it in the first place.

As she continued pleading with him through the bathroom door, he started ignoring her. She could hear him scrolling through videos on his phone, which angered her.

She decided to scream for help loud enough for the neighbors to hear. After making a commotion, her boyfriend finally agreed to grab the toilet paper, accusing her of being dramatic.

