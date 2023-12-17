She’s Considering Calling Off Her Engagement Because Her Fiancé Lied To His Family About How They Intend To Have Children, Even Though She Doesn’t Want Kids

This 22-year-old woman and her fiancé, 23, planned to get married next year. They set their wedding date, but they still have a ton of planning to do.

Unfortunately, she’s currently debating on whether or not to postpone or even cancel their wedding.

At the beginning of their relationship, she was very clear with her fiancé that she had never wanted to have children, and she’s always been sure about this.

They have since gone on to be together for three years. Four months ago, she and her then-boyfriend went on a trip together, and he proposed to her while they were at the beach.

She happily accepted his proposal, and as they discussed the potential date for their wedding, they settled on getting married on the anniversary of their first date.

After they got engaged, she brought up the topic of children once more to check in with him, and he told her that he still didn’t want children, so she felt like they were on the same page in their views.

She and her fiancé told her parents about their recent engagement, and her parents were thrilled.

The joy began to dissipate when they went to see his parents. Her fiancé is the youngest child in his family. He has two older brothers and an older sister. All of his siblings are married and have kids.

While eating dinner together as a family, she and her fiancé told them that they were engaged. At first, the conversation was positive and filled with congratulations from his family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.