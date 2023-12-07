She’s Dishing On How To Tell If A Guy Is A Player While Protecting Yourself From Those Master Manipulator Charms

Sometimes, it isn’t obvious that a guy is a player at first glance. After all, they look just like anyone else. However, players are masters of manipulation and deceit.

So, before you get in too deep with a guy, you need to make sure he’s not just jerking you around. But how can you tell if that’s what he’s doing?

TikToker Sarah Lauren (@sarahlauren71) is teaching viewers how to protect themselves from a player’s charms by listing the key traits that are typically found in these types of guys. Once you’re able to spot the signs, you can prevent your heart from getting broken.

The number one sign that a guy is a player is when he fails to follow through with the plans you made together, leaving you disappointed. If there was no plan established for a date at all, that’s just further proof that he was not invested in you.

Next, when he wants to get physical too quickly or becomes angry about you not wanting to get physical right away, he’s probably a player. If he gets mad, that shows he doesn’t respect your boundaries or really care about how you feel.

So, when he’s with you, he’s there for one thing and only one thing. Continuing to date a guy who behaves in such a manner can affect your self-esteem and leave you with serious trust issues.

This one may be obvious, but if he talks to multiple girls, that’s a sign he’s a player. His phone is probably always trilling with new messages that he tries to be secretive about.

However, it doesn’t take much sleuthing to find out who exactly he’s been texting with. Players enjoy being the center of attention. Knowing that a lot of women are after him makes him feel good about himself and boosts his ego.

Another telltale sign is if he doesn’t seem to make much effort to get to know you. He doesn’t show interest in your work and hobbies or inquire about your family and friends. So, the sad truth is that he probably only wants to pursue a physical relationship.

