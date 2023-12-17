She’s Hosting Christmas This Year And Told Her Family That She’d Be Cooking A Vegan Menu, But She Got Accused Of Being Selfish Because She’s The Only Vegan In Her Family

It’s the worst when you work tirelessly to host family and friends for a big holiday dinner and celebration, only for them to make a big fuss about the menu.

One woman has found herself in a whirlwind of family drama after informing her relatives that she’d be cooking a vegan meal for their family Christmas dinner.

She has a bunch of relatives that she sees on her mom’s side for the holidays, including her aunt and grandmother. Ever since she was a kid, her grandmother would cook for the family but refused to make anything special for those with dietary restrictions.

For instance, when she found out she was lactose intolerant when she was 11, she’d hardly have anything to eat whenever her grandmother hosted family dinners because no one ever wanted to cook any separate dishes for her.

“I didn’t say anything because I hate conflicts, and I didn’t mind going home hungry if I got to spend time with my family,” she said.

“Every time before we left, my mother told my grandma in a calm way that what she did was disrespectful and made me sad.”

Eventually, her mom had to tell her grandmother, aunt, and other relatives that if they didn’t make more of an effort to make some food for her, they wouldn’t be visiting anymore.

As time passed, her relatives finally began making her food that fit her dietary restrictions alongside the meals they made for everyone else. In 2020, when she decided to start eating a vegan diet, she told her relatives right away, and some of them adjusted.

For instance, whenever she visits her aunt’s family, her aunt makes a version of the main dish she cooked for the entire family without animal products just for her.

