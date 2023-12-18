She’s Sharing A List Of Things Girls Do If They Don’t Like You

Men tend to think that women are mysterious creatures that they’ll never be able to understand. They also can’t seem to decipher if a girl is interested in being more than friends with them.

But the truth is that women are actually pretty simple. When a girl does or does not like a guy, the signs are glaringly obvious if you know how to recognize them.

In a viral video that has received 10.9 million views, TikToker Sarah Lauren (@sarahlauren71) is sharing a list of things girls do when they don’t reciprocate a guy’s feelings.

Number one: they invite a guy to group activities. Sarah states that if a girl does not want to go on a date with a guy or hang out with him one-on-one, that means she wants to put him in the friend zone. Hanging out in group settings prevents things from becoming romantic and ensures that the guy won’t try to make a move.

Number two: if a girl tells a guy that she has a lot going on in her life at the moment, then she is avoiding him. This is basically the equivalent of when a guy tells a girl he’s not interested in that he’s busy.

Sometimes, it actually could mean that she has a lot going on, but most of the time, it’s just a cover-up for disinterest, according to Sarah. If she really wanted to see a guy, she would make time to prioritize him.

Number three: if a girl repeatedly makes excuses not to hang out with a guy time and time again, that shows that she does not like him romantically but doesn’t want him to be out of her life completely.

Number four: when a girl takes a while to respond to a guy’s text messages, she’s not into him. Usually, a girl who likes a guy will notice when he replies and match the amount of time he takes to respond. If she doesn’t do that, then she isn’t really reading into it, which demonstrates that she doesn’t care.

Number five: any time a girl suggests to a guy that he should hook up with one of her friends or someone at a bar, that means she doesn’t like him. Sarah states that girls are territorial human beings, so if they like a guy, they will want him in their space.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.