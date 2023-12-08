She’s Sharing Exactly How She Secured A Rent-Stabilized, Two-Bedroom Apartment In New York City For $2,473 Each Month

In New York City, rent-stabilized homes remain crucial to combating the housing shortage crisis and keeping some units affordable. Living in a rent-stabilized apartment means that tenants won’t have to face high increases in rent every year, making these types of homes very sought-after.

TikToker Sarah Pribis (@sarahpribis) is explaining how she got her two-bedroom rent-stabilized apartment in New York, which costs her $2473 each month.

When she was 18-years-old, she moved to New York. For the first ten years of living in New York, she moved somewhere new every year. She lived in various places, including Chinatown, Hell’s Kitchen, and near Washington Square Park.

During that time, she endured some very weird roommate situations. She worked in the hospitality industry, so she found a lot of her roommates at the restaurants she worked in. At the ten-year mark of living in New York, she decided it was time to find a female roommate.

Another girl at the restaurant she worked at was looking for a roommate, and she had a two-bedroom rent-stabilized apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Sarah decided to check it out and ended up moving in with her. Her rent at that place was $800. But a couple of months later, Sarah and her roommate realized that they were not compatible.

Sarah posted a message on social media, announcing that she was looking for a roommate and would prefer to stay in the Williamsburg neighborhood. A guy she had previously worked with saw her post and reached out to let her know that a co-worker of theirs was searching for a new roommate after breaking up with her boyfriend.

The girl’s place was only half a block from where Sarah was currently living. When they met, they immediately hit it off, so Sarah rolled her stuff down the street and moved in with her. Six months later, the girl decided to move to Chicago to pursue a career in comedy.

The landlord transferred the lease to Sarah, and then she found herself a new roommate. She chalks up the way she discovered her rent-stabilized apartment as sheer luck.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.