She’s Showing You How To Make Her Comforting Christmas Morning Casserole

The presents are always the star of the show, but Christmas morning breakfast comes in at a close second. The problem is that no one wants to be running around the kitchen while everyone else is enjoying the holiday.

A breakfast casserole will answer all your Christmas wishes, making the day a truly merry and bright one. You can do all the prep work the night before and simply pop it into the oven when you wake up.

TikToker Linda (@cooking_comedy_chaos) is sharing a recipe for a comforting Christmas morning casserole to serve for breakfast.

This recipe makes a double batch, but you can cut all the ingredients in half if you’re not feeding a large crowd.

Grab a large baking pan and spray it with oil, making sure to cover all the corners and sides of the pan. Next, pop open two cans of biscuits, break them up into small pieces, and arrange them in the pan.

In a mixing bowl, crack in a dozen eggs. Then, add a cup of milk, a teaspoon or two of salt, some black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and crushed red pepper.

You can omit the pepper if you don’t want your casserole to be spicy. Use a whisk to combine the ingredients together thoroughly.

Next, take the egg mixture and pour it over the biscuits. Sprinkle two types of cheese over the top. Linda uses shredded pepperjack and muenster cheese. Afterward, spread some homemade sausage gravy all over the biscuits.

To make the sausage gravy, start by setting a skillet to medium heat on your stove. Add a bit of bacon grease, diced onions, and a pinch of salt.

Once the onions have started to brown, add a pound of sausage. Break up the sausage and scoop in about a half cup of bacon grease. Then, slowly sift in a half cup of flour.

