She’s Talking About How Much It Costs Her To Live In San Francisco While Working As An ICU Nurse

San Francisco is one of the most popular cities in California and has tons of iconic landmarks and tourist destinations, like the Golden Gate Bridge, the Muir Woods, etc.

But have you ever wondered what the cost of living is like in San Francisco?

Louie (@geezelouiseeeee) is an ICU nurse and lifestyle content creator on TikTok who went viral after sharing how much she spends in a month living in San Francisco with her boyfriend to give people a better idea of what life as a nurse is like and what it’s like to live in the California city.

Louie, her boyfriend, and their dog live in a two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms, and their monthly rent is $4,800 a month, which they split. They also have to pay $325 a month to park a car in their building’s parking garage.

“I know, it’s crazy,” says Louie in her video.

Louie spends $100 a month on her gym membership at a gym called Fitness SF.

Louie drives her car to get around San Francisco, which costs her around $500 a month due to gas prices and insurance payments.

“I have a bunch of subscriptions and my phone bill, and it costs about $120,” says Louie in her video.

Louie and her boyfriend aren’t into cooking, so they’ll splurge a bit more on monthly food costs than the average couple because they get a lot of food delivered to them. Each month, they spend around $1,500 on food deliveries and groceries.

