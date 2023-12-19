She’s Upset That Her Boyfriend’s Family Only Sent Christmas Presents For His Biological Newborn This Year, Even Though They Used To Send Gifts For Her Older Teenage Son In The Past

This 34-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 36, have been together for about three years, and they now have a baby together, who is only an infant.

She also has another child, a son, who is 14-years-old, from a previous relationship. But, her boyfriend has always treated both his biological baby and her teenager the exact same way.

“And he was amazing with my teen even before I conceived and gave birth to our biological child,” she recalled.

“Whether it’s pocket money, days out, or just treating my teen as if there is no bearing on blood relations.”

She and her boyfriend have already spent three holiday seasons together, too. But, this year, they won’t be able to see her boyfriend’s family on Christmas Day.

So, his family members have begun dropping presents off at their house in advance over the past two weeks.

And after the third delivery of gifts to her house, she noticed something strange. There were only presents for her infant, not her teenager.

According to her, this isn’t typical since, in the past, her older son has always received gifts from her boyfriend’s family.

“The first year, my teen got things. We didn’t ask. They just did it,” she explained.

