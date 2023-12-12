Stay Sleek This Winter With These Three Go-To Hairstyles That Won’t Get Ruined By Hats

Winter always brings its own unique set of style challenges, especially when it comes to keeping hair looking great under those cozy hats.

Sure, you could just throw on a knit beanie and look adorable. But once you arrive at your destination and want to take it off? You might be left with a chaotic, frizzy, and tangled mess.

But you really don’t have to choose between having warm ears and fabulous hair. Instead, with a few go-to hairstyles, you can keep your locks looking lovely all season long– hat or not.

1. The Low-Key Low Bun

When it comes to a hairstyle that pairs perfectly with your favorite beanie or beret, the low bun is an undeniable winner. It’s simple, chic, and, most importantly, hat-friendly.

To achieve this style, you can start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Then, just twist it into a bun and secure it with pins.

The beauty of the low bun is its versatility. You can leave a few strands loose for a softer look or slick it back for a more polished “clean girl” vibe.

It’s also a look that transitions seamlessly from a day at the office to an evening out, all while keeping your style intact under your hat.

2. Braided Beauty

