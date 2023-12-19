“Sus” Was The Most Popular Slang Term Teenagers Used In 2023, And Three Out Of Five Parents Have Admitted To Turning To Google To Decode Their Child’s Conversations, According To A Recent Survey On Teen Slang

It seems like teenagers and people from younger generations are using new slang terms that sort of popped up out of nowhere each year.

Some of these terms sound outrageous, but they’re being used all the time. It’s no wonder parents often struggle to keep up.

However, if you’re from an older generation or the parent of a teenager who uses these slang terms in pop culture and amongst their friends, it’s not a bad idea to figure out what they mean, as you can use them to kind of “decode” what they’re talking about.

If you’re curious to know the most commonly used slang terms for teenagers in 2023, look no further. Preply recently surveyed over 600 parents across the country to form a list of the most popular slang terms used by their teenagers this past year.

The most popular slang term teenagers used in 2023 was “sus.”

“Sus” first became popular amongst younger generations after the game Among Us became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it’s a term used to pinpoint “impostors” in the game. It’s associated with being short for “suspicious.”

The second most used slang term was “bet,” which is often used in place of affirming terms like “okay.” For instance, if someone asked, “Would you want to see a movie later?” you could respond with, “Bet.” It can also be used as a term of exclamation or excitement.

The third most popular term is an interesting one, as it’s been around for a while but, as proven in this survey, is still frequently used. 57% of parents who participated in this survey said their teenager uses the slang word “yeet” a lot.

“Yeet” is a term used often when someone throws something carelessly. It’s also been used while dancing or during moments of excitement as an exclamation. Although it’s been around since around 2014, it’s still used a lot amongst teenagers today.

