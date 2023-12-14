The Family Of His Wife’s Late Husband Is Too Involved In Their Lives For His Liking

This 33-year-old man has a wife the same age as him, named Katie, and before he was married to Katie, she was married to another man named Brendan.

Katie was together with Brendan for more than a decade, and they initially began dating as freshmen in high school.

Katie and Brendan went to the same college, graduated, and then got married right away. Katie is an only child, and Brendan’s family completely adopted her.

Katie traveled with Brendan and his family, went to all their family events, and is still a part of their family to this day.

Sadly, Brendan passed in an accident six years back, and after his death, Katie still remained as close as ever to Brendan’s family.

He never met Brendan, but he did meet Katie a year after Brendan’s passing. He has since come to have met Brendan’s family tons of times, and they are great people.

Unfortunately, he’s super upset about how involved Brendan’s family is in the life that he has with Katie.

“Katie and I have an 18-month-old daughter, and my wife wants her to become close to her “cousins” (Brendan’s siblings’ kids),” he explained.

“Brendan’s mother insisted that my daughter call her “grammy.” During a family gathering a few months ago, Brendan’s parents were speaking to mine about my daughter and referred to her as “our grandchild.” My parents were so uncomfortable that they spoke to me about it afterward.”

