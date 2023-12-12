The Heartbreaking Story Of Maya Kowalski, A Teen Who’s Made National Headlines For Being Awarded $261 Million After A Hospital Was Found Liable On Several Claims That Resulted In Her Mother’s Tragic Death

The name Maya Kowalski has been in the headlines for the last few months, and her story is nothing short of heartbreaking. However, Maya and her family’s resilience is inspiring, and they’re bringing attention to a major issue in America.

Maya Kowalski is the 17-year-old daughter of Jack Kowalski and her late mother, Beata. Maya, her parents, and her brother Jack were happily living in Venice, Florida when she first began experiencing strange symptoms in 2015.

At 10-years-old, Maya began suffering from painful burning sensations all over her body, specifically in her legs and feet. Her feet began to involuntarily turn inward, preventing her from properly walking, and lesions randomly formed on her body. She would cry in the middle of the night, and Beata, who was a registered nurse, struggled to find ways to relieve her pain, unaware of what was causing it.

After several doctor’s visits, Beata further researched Maya’s symptoms and was referred to local anesthesiologist Anthony Kirkpatrick, who specialized in an extremely rare condition called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), which can cause sensitivity, chronic pain, muscle atrophy, etc.

Because CRPS is so rare, many doctors in Maya’s area were not aware of the condition and were unable to diagnose Maya with it. However, in her first few visits with Dr. Kirkpatrick, he quickly diagnosed her with CRPS. He recommended a treatment plan involving doses of Ketamine, a drug often associated with being a dangerous recreational drug for its hallucinogenic effects.

For patients with CRPS, Ketamine is an extremely effective drug, as it can get their nervous system to stop firing pain signals and ease their discomfort. Ketamine infusions helped Maya tremendously with her CRPS. After receiving a high-intensity Ketamine treatment in Mexico, the only country where such treatment was legal, she was feeling much better and able to move around a lot easier.

Then, in October 2016, Maya was taken to the emergency room at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital by her father because she was having intense, painful flare-ups from her CRPS.

When Beata joined Maya and Jack at the hospitals, she began insisting that the staff give her Ketamine, trying to explain to them that it would be the only way for Maya to get any pain relief and tolerate any tests or examinations.

Nurses and doctors in the hospital became concerned by Beata trying to get them to give her daughter such an intense drug and began bringing Maya’s case to the attention of social workers.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.