The Last Time He Went Away With Friends, His Girlfriend Blew Up His Phone And Accused Him Of Cheating, So He Said That If She Ruins His Upcoming Trip Again, Then He’s Breaking Up With Her

This guy has been dating his girlfriend for about two years. But last year, when he made plans to go away for a weekend and visit his college friends– who he hadn’t seen in over a year and a half– she was a nightmare to deal with.

“It was something I was really looking forward to,” he recalled.

However, the morning after he left, his girlfriend would not stop blowing up his phone. Plus, she even accused him of cheating and started an argument over what he thought was “nothing.”

Her antics wound up ruining his whole weekend, too, since he needed to cut his trip short. But then, as soon as he arrived home, his girlfriend just kept apologizing and claiming that her behavior was tied to insecurities since she had been cheated on in the past.

Now, he did forgive her at the time since they are obviously still together today. More recently, though, he made another plan to go away with his same friends for three nights in just a couple of weeks.

“And I’m excited for it since I haven’t seen them since then,” he said.

Still, his girlfriend has begun claiming that she’s really going to miss him, and it’s started to make him quite worried.

That’s why he decided to make it clear that she would not be allowed to behave the same way that she did last time.

When he said that, his girlfriend acted like she didn’t know what he was talking about. So, he re-explained what happened on his last trip and also gave his girlfriend an ultimatum.

